Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Flowserve (FLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS):

8/2/2019 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 1,026,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 516,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 49,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

