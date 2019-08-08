Analysts Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) PT at $16.29

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,036,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

