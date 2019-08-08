Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $117.69

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,172.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $4,941,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,875. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.