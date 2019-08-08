Analysts Set Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $31.86

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.39. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $284,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,495,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

