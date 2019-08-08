Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $19.40

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.