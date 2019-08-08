Analysts Set Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $71.40

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of QTWO traded up $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. 1,137,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,196. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $277,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Maples sold 44,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $3,188,729.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,783.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,354 shares of company stock worth $39,130,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

