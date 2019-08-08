Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $118.74

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.5% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 10,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,582. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.