Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. 321,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. Anaplan’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $885,878.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,784,859.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,387,603 shares of company stock worth $68,590,442. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

