Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.60

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $750.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 107,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

