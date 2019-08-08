Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $344.37

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.37 and traded as high as $343.55. Anpario shares last traded at $343.55, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.79. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.92.

In related news, insider Karen Prior bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

