ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.98-6.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.98-6.28 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.35. 9,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

