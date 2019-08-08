Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,999 shares during the period. Antero Midstream GP accounts for 0.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.26% of Antero Midstream GP worth $48,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMGP opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80. Antero Midstream GP LP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.91.

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

