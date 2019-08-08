Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Director John E. Lowe Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Apache by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Apache by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Apache by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $18,280,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

