Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,825 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

