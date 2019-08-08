Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007960 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001810 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.