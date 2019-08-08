Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 29,648 shares traded.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Newton acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,368.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.