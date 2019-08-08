Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 58,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.89% and a negative return on equity of 126.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Newton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,368.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

