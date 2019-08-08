Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

AIF stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Separately, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

