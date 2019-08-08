Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.67

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 34,182 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,251,744.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,835 shares of company stock worth $4,717,404 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

