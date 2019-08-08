Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLE stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,405.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,315,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 116.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

