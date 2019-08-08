Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 104,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

AAPL stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150,360. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

