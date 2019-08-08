Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Apple has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $12.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $199.04 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $873.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.49.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.