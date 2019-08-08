Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 15.2% After Strong Earnings

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.26, approximately 455,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 279,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 224.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. TheStreet downgraded Apyx Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $806,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 97.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

