Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Aqua America updated its FY19 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aqua America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aqua America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,303,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

