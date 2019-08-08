Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Aramark also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aramark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 7,480,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

