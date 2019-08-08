ARbit (ARB) Price Up 34% This Week

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ARbit has a total market cap of $10,191.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

