Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 221,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.87. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

