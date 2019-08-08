ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.45 ($27.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.