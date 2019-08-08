Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

ARNC stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,060. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arconic by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 102.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 234,197 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Arconic by 340.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

