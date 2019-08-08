Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $4.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.57 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $18.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $18.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 124.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 1,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.36. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

