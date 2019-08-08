Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives $71.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. 1,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,406. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In related news, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $457,897.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,291,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,386,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,393,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

