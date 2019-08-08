Arion Price Down 33.7% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Arion has a total market cap of $43,217.00 and $172.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00259064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.01216633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00091653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,862,797 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

