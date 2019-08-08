Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 428,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,217. The stock has a market cap of $292.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

