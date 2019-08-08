Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AWI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 289,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

