Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,209. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $17,714,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.