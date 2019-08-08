ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. HSBC cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

