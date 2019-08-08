Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 667,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

