Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 315,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,681. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

