Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.38 and last traded at $119.36, approximately 247,037 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 383,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.46%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $69,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Assurant by 21.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

