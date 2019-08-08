Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, 51,938 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 112,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDN)

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.