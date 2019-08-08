AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 16.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

