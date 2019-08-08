Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Athene had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 70.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

