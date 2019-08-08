Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given a $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Athene (NYSE:ATH) has been given a $68.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 1,080,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Athene by 418.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 938,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 332,073 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 76.1% during the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 285,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $9,400,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

