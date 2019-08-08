Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.28. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

