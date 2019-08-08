Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) received a $27.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 704,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

