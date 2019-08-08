Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,432. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

