Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned a $45.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 398,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

