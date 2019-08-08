Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. 410,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.46. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $72.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

