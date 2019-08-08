Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.Avantor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 784,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19. Avantor has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.