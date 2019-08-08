Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 27213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Get Avaya alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Avaya by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,139 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Avaya by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avaya by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.